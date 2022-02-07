Suits

Former KIRO-F/SEATTLE, KOGO-A/SAN DIEGO, and KFI-A/LOS ANGELES host BRYAN SUITS has returned to SEATTLE to host mornings at BONNEVILLE News-Talk KTTH-A, filling the 6-9a (PT) slot left open by TODD HERMAN's departure in DECEMBER.

"When we moved back to WESTERN WASHINGTON, the last thing on my mind was radio,” said SUITS. “After filling in on KTTH mornings, I realized that I was born to do this. This is where I started and found my voice. Someone has to reflect what the sensible people are thinking and thankfully, KTTH is doing that. I'm humbled and grateful to be part of the team that tells the truth every day."

“KTTH is the region’s leading conservative talk station because of our passionate, local hosts. BRYAN SUITS makes us even stronger,” said SVP/Market Mgr. CATHY CANGIANO. “As we head into the midterm elections, KTTH is poised to make some waves.”

“We’re proud to continue to deliver ‘live and local’ with the newest addition to the conservative commute,” added KTTH PD JASON ANTEBI. “With SUITS, you don’t just have a good time listening, you learn a lot. He takes you into the stories, telling you more than just what happened, but why it happened, and what will happen next.”

« see more Net News