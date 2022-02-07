500th Album

Production music firm MEGATRAX is celebrating not only its 31st anniversary but the release of its 500th album on its eponymous label, "Electronic Action Trailers."

“Reaching MX500 within our flagship label ‘MEGATRAX’ is an important and noteworthy milestone on our remarkable journey from MX001 to the present day,” said Co-Founder/CEO/Exec. Producer RON MENDELSOHN. “We are honored to have worked with so many talented artists, producers, composers and musicians over these past 31 years, and we are thrilled that our music has been placed in so many fantastic productions by our clients, worldwide. While this number is significant, it has never been about ‘quantity’ for us -- each of these releases has truly been a labor of love. Every one of our 500 albums has been hand-crafted, custom-produced, and based on the needs of our clients and upon the latest trends within our industry. Thanks to our staff, clients, composers and partners, worldwide, for helping us reach this remarkable milestone!”

Co-Founder/CCO JC DWYER added, “Each of our 500 albums holds a special memory for us -- from the initial production meeting which sparked the idea - to a client request that became a tune from the mind of a composer -- to the thrilling recording experience itself within our MEGATRAX studio. With that in mind, we thought now would be a good time to take a trip down memory lane and ask our music directors to present their top picks from the 500 albums that comprise our popular ‘MEGATRAX’ label.”

Click on their names to hear picks by MENDELSOHN, BELINDA ROBLES,DAN CROSS, and IEVA BERBERIAN.

