Cancel Culture, Sort Of

The FCC has cancelled several stations' licenses and deleted their call letters for failure to file renewal applications or applications for licenses to cover.

The deletions include HOPE FOR TODAY BROADCASTING, INC.'s KTOD-LP/LAKEVIEW, OR; JESUS RADIO, INC.'s KZZF-LP/KLAMATH FALLS, OR; GALENA SEVENTH-DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH's KGKR-LP/GALENA, AK; KLAMATH COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT's KGMW-LP/CHILOQUIN, OR; KMIH.ORG RADIO BOOSTER CLUB's KDXB-LP/SEATTLE; ANCHORAGE SCHOOL DISTRICT's KAUG/ANCHORAGE, AK; BLESSED HOPE BAPTIST MISSION's KOGB/MCGRATH, AK; ADVENTIST RADIO ALASKA CORPORATION's KANC/ANCHORAGE, AK; GREATER COPPER VALLEY COMMUNICATIONS, INC.'s K296EL/GLENNALLEN, AK; NORTH OKANOGAN CHRISTIAN TRANSLATOR's K207DC/TONASKET-OROVILLE, WA; DIVINE MERCY BROADCASTING's K290BD/OMAK, WA; WP MEDIA LENDING, LLCD's K264AV/WAIMEA, HI; and MCC RADIO, LLC's K282AW/EAGLE RIVER, AK.

The Commission has also terminated the licenses of CHRISTIAN BROADCASTERS OF GREENWOOD, INC. R&B WGRM-F (BLAZIN' 93.9) and Top 40 WGRM-A (HOT 1240 AM)/GREENWOOD, MS in a letter sent on FEBRUARY 2nd after competitor LARRY FUSS filed a Petition to Deny the license renewals because the stations were silent for almost a year, contradicting the license renewal application's assertion that the stations had not been silent for more than 30 days, and additional violations of public file files and premature transfer of control to DONALD PUGH SR.'s ETERNITY MEDIA GROUP, LLC. The licensee eventually responded to the Commission saying that it had not given up control of the stations to PUGH and that they were silent under an STA; the Commission said that the licensee had not provided all the documentation it had requested and that it had not submitted proof that the stations were on the air when it said they were.

And NEWPORT BROADCASTING CO. has turned in its license for KTPA-A/PRESCOTT, AR, filing a letter requesting cancellation on FEBRUARY 4th; the station had been silent for almost a full year and its license would have expired on SUNDAY (2/6).

