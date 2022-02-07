Remembering George Chambers

Former TEXAS radio station owner and engineer GEORGE CHAMBERS has passed away. HIGHWAY 64 RADIO Classic Country KDDD-F (BIG COUNTRY 95.3)/DUMAS, TX reports that CHAMBERS died SUNDAY (2/6) of injuries sustained in a fall earlier last week.

CHAMBERS’ RADIO DALHART owned KXIT-A-F/DALHART, TX in 2001-13, KXDJ/SPEARMAN, TX in 2003-09, and KXQK (KHJQ)/LEAKEY, TX in 2013-17 . He later moved to HILL COUNTRY, serving as a pastor in the Methodist Church in the SAN ANTONIO area, where he helped operate low power KPPC-LP.

Services are scheduled for THURSDAY (2/10) at ALAMO UNITED METHODIST CHURCH in SAN ANTONIO.

