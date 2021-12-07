Combs (Photo: Zack Massey)

Congratulations to RIVER HOUSE/COLUMBIA NASHVILLE's LUKE COMBS for earning 27 new MEDIABASE adds this week with his single, "Doin' This," making it the most added song at Country radio. The song now has a total of 150 stations on board.

Kudos to SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE (SMN) EVP/Promotion & Artist Development STEVE HODGES; COLUMBIA NASHVILLE SVP/Promotion SHANE ALLEN; SMN VP/National Promotion LAUREN THOMAS and Dir./Artist Development BO MARTINOVICH; COLUMBIA Dir./WEST COAST Promotion PAIGE ELLIOTT, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion LAUREN LONGBINE, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion LYNDSAY CHURCH, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion MARK GRAY and Promotion Specialist CHRISTY GARBINSKI; and SMN Specialist/Promotion & Artist Development PAUL GROSSER and Mgr./Content and National Promotion HOUSTON GAITHER.

