ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 is the place for you to hear what some of the top pros in our business have to say about Production/Imaging and Voiceovers – all moderated by TheImagingHouse.com President KELLY DOHERTY and sponsored by BENZTOWN and the "BENZTOWN 50."

Building an image for your station with diverse voices, imaging and production values can help define who it appeals to, where your focus is, and what sets you apart from everyone else in your market.

The imaging of your radio station should keep up with the times. It’s ever-changing, evolving, and relating to listeners. Ok. So -- what’s next? Where is the future of production? What does it hold? Join us as we explore new ideas and where production is going with some of the best minds in the field.

The voiceover business is changing. Some want a conversational voice. Some crave a balls-to-the-wall sound. Some want a happier delivery. Being a good VO talent means you’re versatile. It’s not your stereotypical read anymore. Connection is key. Hear about it from voices at the top of their game.

On DAY #1 APRIL 20th at 12n (PT) at ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 it’s Production/Imaging: "The Glue That Ties It All Together For You, Your Audience, Clients" featuring KELLY DOHERTY and her panelists:

ASHLEY BARD, Group Head, Brand Sound Design, CAPITAL UK

KWAZI HEWLETT, Creative Services Dir. Urban KRRL/LOS ANGELES

STACY GERBA, Rock Imaging, iHEARTMEDIA

On DAY #2 APRIL 21st at 5p (PT) it’s Voiceover: "The Stationality Of Your Station Shines Through" with your moderator KELLY and her VO stars:

ISSA LOPEZ, Founder, IssaVoice.com

RICK PARTY, RickPartyLive.com

VANESSA JAMES, VanessaJamesMedia.com

Make sure you are signed up to experience this must-see, must-hear presentation at ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022.

The Focus Of The All Access Audio Summit 2022 Is About Positive Change

The goal of the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 is to bring together as many smart minds as possible. That includes creative thought leaders, real personalities and decision makers armed with eye-opening research.

They will discuss the need to make changes to pivot the arc of radio listening to be more in line with today’s listeners and their expectations. Radio is no longer as "convenient" to listen to -- and we all know that "convenience wins."

We want to discuss meaningful ways to improve content and make radio more appealing and a real entertainment choice for 18-34s again.

We have over 50 speakers lined up. Our speakers will add greatly to the conversation as we talk about:

•The growing importance of radio personalities

•Not leaving the audience unaccounted for in ratings -- which leaves dollars on the table

•New ways of selling sponsorships vs 20 minutes an hour of spots

•Grabbing back radio’s seat at the music discovery table.

Watch Anywhere You Want, Anytime You Want

Just like ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2021, the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 is designed to make it easy to watch live as it happens, or on-demand whenever you like across up to two devices for the broadcast on APRIL 20 & 21 and then on-demand when it's convenient for you.

Register now at AllAccessAudioSummit.com

Look Who Is Speaking At All Access Audio Summit 2022

The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 presents this amazing lineup of creative industry execs ready to share knowledge and ideas on how to reset radio for success -- with more notable speakers to come, soon!

Make plans to join ALL ACCESS for this must-attend virtual event, ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022, set for 4/20 & 4/21/22, that provides the industry with a platform where we can creatively discuss the many elephants in the room – and make real positive changes.

Register now at AllAccessAudioSummit.com.

