Roker, Roberts

NBC "TODAY" personality AL ROKER and his wife, ABC NEWS Senior National Affairs Correspondent DEBORAH ROBERTS, will host the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA GOLDEN MIKE AWARD dinner on MARCH 14th at the PLAZA HOTEL in NEW YORK.

This year's event will honor GRAY TELEVISION Chairman/CEO HILTON HOWELL, JR, with sportscaster LESLEY VISSER receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award. Tables and seats can be reserved by calling (212) 373-8250 or emailing info@thebfoa.org. Find out more at broadcastersfoundation.org.

