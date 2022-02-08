New Services for AC & Modern AC

TRIL Imaging Library has announced new services for the AC and Modern AC formats. TRIL was created for radio imaging producers that can use some help in their production scheme. Started as an FX library, it has grown into a continuously updated imaging library for CHR/Hot AC formats and as of today, AC/Modern AC.

TRIL provides diverse pop playlists and has everything needed for radio imaging, including music intensive-power-packed and updated constantly: branded intros, sweepers, artist claimers, top of hours, out of breaks, workparts, promoters, drops, next generation FX, drones and more!

TRIL has also just introduced a new category: the multi-deployable Artist Claimers: production elements with the biggest artists of format playlist.

Creative Director ANTHONY TIMMERS said, “From the beginning of TRIL in 2013, it has always been about not dropping as much audio as possible, but the highest quality audio. No assembly line production with us. Great to see that more than 100 Hot AC & CHR formatted stations worldwide have TRIL on air. Now we’ve added AC & Modern AC too."

Click here for more information and a presentation.

« see more Net News