Call It A Comeback?

A NEVADA bankruptcy judge's ruling granting ED STOLZ' emergency motion to dissolve LARRY PATRICK's receivership of the three stations central to the royalty nonpayment suit that led to STOLZ losing the stations has thrown the sale of the stations to VCY AMERICA into limbo and may put the trio back into STOLZ' hands.

Judge AUGUST B. LANDIS of U.S. BANKRUPTCY COURT in NEVADA granted STOLZ' motion on JANUARY 31st in the bankruptcy proceedings, ordering PATRICK not to do anything with the stations other than what is necessary to preserve the businesses, specifically ordering PATRICK not to "take any action in an effort to alienate or sell any or all of the radio broadcast stations." LANDIS gave PATRiCK until APRIL 8th to sign and file accounting for the three stations, former Top 40 KREV-F (92.7 REV THE REVOLUTION)/ALAMEDA-SAN FRANCISCO, Top 40 KFRH (104.3 NOW FM)/NORTH LAS VEGAS and Top 40 KRCK/MECCA-PALM SPRINGS, which PATRICK filed to sell to VCY AMERICA for $6 million.

STOLZ had until LANDIS' ruling lost his attempts to get the NINTH CIRCUIT COURT OF APPEALS to intervene in his DISTRICT COURT case in his favor, but District Judge JESUS G. BERNAL had released $1,685,673.16 STOLZ deposited with the court to ASCAP on behalf of the plaintiff creditors and had yet to rule on whether the payment would dissolve the receivership. PATRICK has filed for an extension of time to file an answering brief in the NINTH CIRCUIT proceeding, telling that court that if and when the BANKRUPTCY COURT formalizes its order and puts the stations back in STOLZ' hands, the receivership would no longer have the stations in hand and the appellate case would be moot.

STOLZ lost the stations to receivership after a 2018 jury determination that STOLZ's stations played 11 musical works without paying royalties. The plaintiffs in that case included WB MUSIC CORP., BUT FATHER, I JUST WANT TO SING MUSIC, HUNTERBORO MUSIC, UNIVERSAL POLYGRAM INTERNATIONAL PUBLISHING, INC., SONY/ATV TUNES LLC, OBVERSE CREATION MUSIC, NICE HAIR PUBLISHING, PARTY ROCK MUSIC, YEAH BABY MUSIC, ESKAYWHY PUBLISHING, UH OH ENTERTAINMENT, DIVINE MILL MUSIC, FINGAZ GOAL MUSIC, EMI APRIL MUSIC INC., HI MOM I DID IT, CHEBRA MUSIC, and UNIVERSAL MUSIC CORP.

« see more Net News