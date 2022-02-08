Bryce Segall

AUDACY Regional Brand Manager, Alternative Programming BRYCE SEGALL exits after four years in the WNYL (ALT 92.3)/NEW YORK building. In SEPTEMBER 2020, he added National Overnights for AUDACY’s ALT stations.

BRYCE previously spent four years at sister Alternative KNDD (107.7 THE END)/SEATTLE.

Reach out to BRYCE at brycesegall@gmail.com or on IG @brycesegall.

