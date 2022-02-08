-
Audacy Regional Brand Manager, Alternative Programming And National Overnighter Bryce Segall Exits
by Shawn Alexander
February 9, 2022 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
AUDACY Regional Brand Manager, Alternative Programming BRYCE SEGALL exits after four years in the WNYL (ALT 92.3)/NEW YORK building. In SEPTEMBER 2020, he added National Overnights for AUDACY’s ALT stations.
BRYCE previously spent four years at sister Alternative KNDD (107.7 THE END)/SEATTLE.
Reach out to BRYCE at brycesegall@gmail.com or on IG @brycesegall.