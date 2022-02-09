The Sultan

BENZTOWN syndicated SUNDAY NIGHT SLOW JAMS Creator/Host/Producer R DUB! has created his own "micronation," the REPUBLIC OF SLOWJAMASTAN. on an 11-acre plot of land he owns in CALIFORNIA's IMPERIAL COUNTY desert. R DUB! recently hosted a "Meet The Sultan" gathering at SLOWJAMASTAN's INDEPENDENCE SQUARE.

R DUB! also serves as PD at LOCAL MEDIA SAN DIEGO Top 40 XHTZ (Z90.3) and Rhythmic AC XHRM (MAGIC 92.5)/SAN DIEGO.

Get more information on SLOWJAMASTAN at its official website.

YAHOO NEWS has more on SLOWJAMASTAN here and on the "Meet The Sultan" event here.





Benztown Pres. Dave 'Chachi' Denes, Tim Richards Media's Tim Richards, KZCE/Phoenix's Matthew 'Rascal' Conde, Local Media San Diego OM Joe Lindsay, R Dub!, Phoenix personality Mark 'Kid Corona' and Rescue Rick

