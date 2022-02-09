-
'Sunday Night Slow Jams' Host R Dub! Creates 'Republic Of Slowjamastan'
February 9, 2022 at 5:48 AM (PT)
BENZTOWN syndicated SUNDAY NIGHT SLOW JAMS Creator/Host/Producer R DUB! has created his own "micronation," the REPUBLIC OF SLOWJAMASTAN. on an 11-acre plot of land he owns in CALIFORNIA's IMPERIAL COUNTY desert. R DUB! recently hosted a "Meet The Sultan" gathering at SLOWJAMASTAN's INDEPENDENCE SQUARE.
R DUB! also serves as PD at LOCAL MEDIA SAN DIEGO Top 40 XHTZ (Z90.3) and Rhythmic AC XHRM (MAGIC 92.5)/SAN DIEGO.
Get more information on SLOWJAMASTAN at its official website.
YAHOO NEWS has more on SLOWJAMASTAN here and on the "Meet The Sultan" event here.