Collecting Food For The Community Food Bank

COX MEDIA GROUP Classic Rock KJSR (103.3 THE EAGLE)/TULSA, OK has launched its "Spread the Love" campaign to collect peanut butter and jelly for the COMMUNITY FOOD BANKof EASTERN OKLAHOMA. Listeners can donate in person from 10a to 4p (CT) TODAY (2/9) and TOMORROW at the WALMART SUPERCENTER in BROKEN ARROW, OK. Donations are also being accepted online on THE EAGLE’s website.

COX MEDIA GROUP/TULSA Dir. Radio Operations KIM DALLOW said, “We really love supporting this charity. Their clients’ stories are so relatable; the hardships that they are fighting could easily happen to just about any of us. We want to make sure these kids have something under the tree on CHRISTMAS morning and that these families have some hope heading into the NEW YEAR as they get back on their feet again.”

The event will benefit the FAMILY PROMISE mission and its battle to help homeless families regain housing and employment.

