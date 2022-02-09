Guy Is Ready To Take You To School

After decades of running stations, consulting stations and still being an active observer/participant, it can be argued that GUY ZAPOLEON has forgotten more than most people will ever know about winning radio. GUY has strong opinions about radio’s future to share at the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022, APRIL 21st & 22nd – a virtual experience -- delivered across the NUVUOODOO CONFERENCE CLOUD.

He commented to ALL ACCESS, “As an industry, we can no longer continue to support what has worked in the past and expect things to change for the better – we must, as an industry, dig in, update, and innovate – the payoff is to expect more audience, revenues and overall success.”

As an industry, we can no longer continue to support what has worked in the past and expect things to change for the better – we must, as an industry, dig in, update, and innovate – the payoff is to expect more audience, revenues and overall success.

Make your plans to register for ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 now.

Based on his experience and data, GUY is emphatic about his viewpoints: “Engaging Air Personalities have always been Radio's defining difference, personalities providing listeners an ever-present ‘friend on the radio.’

"Whether radio itself understood this, personalities are not growing in importance. They have always been the one non-replaceable building block of the pyramid from the very beginning of radio itself! We need to challenge and continue to develop the great and as well as potentially great personalities. We do have to be better and more engaged with their audience as well as finding the next great personalities who aren't in radio yet and find anyway and every way possible to get them to join our team. Radio's future depends on it!”

GUY added, "I think Music Discovery can always be part of what radio does but it really is for adults. Very hard to say a new song is a world premiere or we're first when TIKTOK and SPOTIFY generally beat radio on all new songs. Have to assume SPOTIFY gets new releases as soon as radio does (or sooner) like collections of songs like the new ADELE album.”

The Focus Of The All Access Audio Summit 2022 Is About Positive Change

The goal of ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 is to bring together as many smart minds as possible. That includes creative thought leaders, real personalities and decision makers armed with eye-opening research.

They will discuss the need to make changes to pivot the arc of radio listening to be more in line with today’s listeners and their expectations. Radio is no longer as "convenient" to listen to -- and we all know that "convenience wins."

We want to discuss meaningful ways to improve content and make radio more appealing and a real entertainment choice for 18-34s again.

We have over 50 speakers lined up. Our speakers will add greatly to the conversation as we talk about:

•The growing importance of radio personalities

•Not leaving the audience unaccounted for in ratings -- which leaves dollars on the table

•New ways of selling sponsorships vs 20 minutes an hour of spots

•Grabbing back radio’s seat at the music discovery table.

Watch Anywhere You Want, Anytime You Want

Just like ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2021, the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 is designed to make it easy to watch live as it happens, or on-demand whenever you like, across up to two devices for the broadcast on APRIL 20 & 21 and then on-demand when it's convenient for you.

Register now at AllAccessAudioSummit.com

Look Who Is Speaking At All Access Audio Summit 2022

The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 presents this amazing lineup of creative industry execs ready to share knowledge and ideas on how to reset radio for success -- with more notable speakers to come, soon!

Make plans to join ALL ACCESS for this must-attend virtual event, ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022, set for 4/20 & 4/21/22, that provides the industry with a platform where we can creatively discuss the many elephants in the room – and make real positive changes.

Register now at AllAccessAudioSummit.com.

« see more Net News