Moving To 98.7

STINGRAY RADIO Urban CKXJ(FLOW 93.5FM)/TORONTO is moving up the dial to 98.7 on FEBRUARY 14. It will become "The All New FLOW 98.7" replacing CINA RADIO GROUP R&B CFFG (G98.7). A yet to be announced format will debut on the 93.5 signal on FEBRUARY 14.

GM GARY GUNTER commented, "FlOW 93.5FM has been a powerful brand in the GTA for many years. Coupled with the historical legacy of G98.7FM and what it has meant to the Black community, this move demonstrates our commitment to serving TORONTO with a radio station that further invests into the tastes, issues, needs and lifestyle of its loyal listeners. We are thrilled to bring together two of the most respected radio stations at 98.7FM."

