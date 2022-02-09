The Johnjay & Rich Show

THE JOHNJAY & RICH SHOW held their annual “Super Bowl of Eggs,” which has correctly predicted the SUPER BOWL Champion for the past 10 years. And this year, it appears the BENGALS will take home the win. As in years past, the popular nationally-syndicated morning show placed two eggs representing each Big Game contender in a microwave to see which one would survive the longest. This year, the last egg standing represented the CINCINNATI BENGALS! Click here to watch the prediction.

The BENGALS will take on The LOS ANGELES RAMS on SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13th at SOFI STADIUM in L.A. The Big Game will air on NBC at 3:30p (PT)/6:30p (ET). DR. DRE, SNOOP DOGG, EMINEM, MARY J. BLIGE, and KENDRICK LAMAR are scheduled to perform in the half-time show, (NET NEWS 9/30).

