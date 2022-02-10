CUMULUS WKHX (NEW COUNTRY 101.5)/ATLANTA posted a tweet late last night (2/9) indicating that something big is coming on MONDAY (2/14), writing, "101.5 is saying goodbye. Tune in MONDAY at 7:35am to hear what's next." The same statement appears on a pop-up graphic when entering NEWCOUNTRY1015.com.

TODAY, the station's imaging has shifted to reflect the post, with sweepers such as "The big goodbye is coming soon. Listen for what's next on 101.5," and others centered on the "goodbye" theme.

The station has also updated its FACEBOOK profile photo to an all-black image with a small CUMULUS logo towards the bottom, causing some listeners to comment with their concerns.

WKHX PD MIKE MOORE has not yet replied to a request for comment about the stunting.

Listen for the news on MONDAY, FEBRUARY 14th at 7:35a (ET), here.

