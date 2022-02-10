Buyer

ALL ACCESS hears that the long-running saga of the spinoff of Top 40 WPYO (POWER 95.3)/MAITLAND-ORLANDO, FL and Alternative WSUN (97X)/HOLIDAY-TAMPA, FL by a trust for COX MEDIA GROUP is about to end with the sale of the stations by trustee ELLIOT EVERS' CXR RADIO, LLC to SPANISH BROADCASTING SYSTEM. Closing is expected in 60 days.

The trust was given until FEBRUARY 15th to sell the stations to comply with ownership caps arising from COX's acquisition by APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, a deadline extended from DECEMBER 17, 2021; COX had contended that it needed more time to get a deal done due to pandemic-related market conditions depressing the current market, while SBS told the Commission it had presented three cash offers for the pair but had been rejected.

The applications and contracts of sale have not as of THURSDAY afternoon appeared in the FCC database, but multiple sources have confirmed to ALL ACCESS that a deal has been reached and COX employees have been informed of the deal in an internal memo.

« back to Net News