Daniel's Data Will Be Eye-Opening

FUTURI MEDIA President/CEO DANIEL ANSTANDIG is a radio and marketing guru and oversee one of the largest radio research firms. Using fresh data, he will chat with leading programming decisionmakers from broadcast and DSPs at ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022. He’ll be talking about how playlists are constructed in unicast environments vs. broadcast environments. What works (and doesn’t) for each?

DANIEL noted, “I truly believe 2022 can be a year of positive change in our industry - but only if we align our programming and sales offerings with the convenience, control, and customization that today’s audiences and advertisers expect. Inaction is no longer an option. The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT is an important forum for those who want to ensure that radio will thrive in 2022 and beyond.”

This session will crystalize many concepts into a workable plan of action. Sign up now to see this important virtual ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 presentation on the NUVOODOO CONFERENCE CLOUD.

The Focus Of The All Access Audio Summit 2022 Is About Positive Change

The goal of ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 is to bring together as many smart minds as possible. That includes creative thought leaders, real personalities and decision makers armed with eye-opening research.

They will discuss the need to make changes to pivot the arc of radio listening to be more in line with today’s listeners and their expectations. Radio is no longer as "convenient" to listen to -- and we all know that "convenience wins."

We want to discuss meaningful ways to improve content and make radio more appealing and a real entertainment choice for 18-34s again.

We have over 50 speakers lined up. Our speakers will add greatly to the conversation as we talk about:

•The growing importance of radio personalities

•Not leaving the audience unaccounted for in ratings -- which leaves dollars on the table

•New ways of selling sponsorships vs 20 minutes an hour of spots

•Grabbing back radio’s seat at the music discovery table.

Watch Anywhere You Want, Anytime You Want

Just like ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2021, the ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 is designed to make it easy to watch live as it happens, or on-demand whenever you like across up to two devices for the broadcast on APRIL 20 & 21 and then on-demand when it's convenient for you.

Register now at AllAccessAudioSummit.com

Look Who Is Speaking At All Access Audio Summit 2022

The ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022 presents this amazing lineup of creative industry execs ready to share knowledge and ideas on how to reset radio for success -- with more notable speakers to come, soon!

Make plans to join ALL ACCESS for this must-attend virtual event, ALL ACCESS AUDIO SUMMIT 2022, set for 4/20 & 4/21/22, that provides the industry with a platform where we can creatively discuss the many elephants in the room – and make real positive changes.

Register now at AllAccessAudioSummit.com.

« see more Net News