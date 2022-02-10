Snoop Dogg: Subject Of A Suit (Photo: agwilson / shutterstock)

Just days before his much-ballyhooed SUPER BOWL Halftime Show appearance SNOOP DOGG has been charged in a federal lawsuit accusing him of sex trafficking and sexual assault, by a former backup dancer, according to a report in YAHOO NEWS.

According to the lawsuit, private mediation was attempted on TUESDAY and WEDNESDAY morning. The plaintiff's attorney filed suit in federal court in L.A. immediately after talks failed.

"Gold digger season is here be careful Nefews keep ya guards up," the rapper posted WEDNESDAY on INSTAGRAM. "And. Keep ya circle small." SNOOP included emojis of a police officer, a bag of money and a judge, along with a skeptical face.

The incidents in question allegedly occurred in 2013 to a woman, identified as JANE DOE, who worked for and performed with SNOOP.. DON "MAGIC' JUAN, born DONALD CAMPBELL, and several of SNOOP's companies are also named in the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, in MAY 2013, DOE and a friend attended a SNOOP DOGG show at CLUB HEAT ULTRA LOUNGE in ANAHEIM, when they were invited back to his studio, and forced into sexual activities.

The lawsuit seeks damages in an amount to be decided at a jury trial.

SNOOP was also in the news this week, acquiring SUGE KNIGHT's old DEATH ROW RECORDS label, which he used to record for, (NET NEWS 2/9).

« see more Net News