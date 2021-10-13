McPhail

NORTH TEXAS PUBLIC BROADCASTING (NTPB) Triple A KKXT (91.7 KXT)/DALLAS has named former NORTHERN COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO Triple A KJAC (THE COLORADO SOUND)/FT. COLLINS-GREELEY, CO BENJAMIN “BENJI” MCPHAIL as PD. MCPHAIL is also a member of NPR MUSIC’s SLINGSHOT EDITORIAL COMMITTEE and a regular contributor to NPR MUSIC's Heavy Rotation series.

In addition, NTPB has upped KXT and News-Talk KERA-F Manager of Radio Operations JEFF PENFIELD to PD of KERA (NEWS 90.1 FM). PENFIELD will report to MCPHAIL.

NTPB COO CHRISTOPHER WAGLEY said, “We are delighted to welcome BENJI to lead KXT as Program Director. His creativity, industry knowledge and passion for music discovery are exciting assets to bring to the station and NORTH TEXAS’ thriving music community.”

MCPHAIL said, "I am so excited to be the next Program Director for KXT. The entire organization is first class. We share the same vision of wanting to create a radio station that is a community resource for our members and listeners. The future for KXT is bright. I am thrilled to be a part of it."



MIKE HENRY, CEO of PARAGON MUSIC STRATEGIES assisted NTPB in the search. HENRY, who has worked with KXT since its launch in 2009, will continue to work with MCPHAIL and KXT.

