Anthony Weiner To Co-Host Weekend Show With Curtis Sliwa On WABC/New York
Former Congressman ANTHONY WEINER, whose political career was cut short by scandal and a conviction for a sex offense, will co-host a SATURDAY show with CURTIS SLIWA on RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK.
The NEW YORK POST's PAGE SIX reports that WEINER and SLIWA will host "THE LEFT VS. THE RIGHT" on WABC 2-4p (ET) SATURDAYS. WEINER, who most recently served as CEO of a BROOKLYN-based company since his 2019 release from prison,. told the POST that he is "not going back into public life, I am doing a radio show with a friend of mine.”