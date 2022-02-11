Weiner (Photo: lev radin / Shutterstock.com)

Former Congressman ANTHONY WEINER, whose political career was cut short by scandal and a conviction for a sex offense, will co-host a SATURDAY show with CURTIS SLIWA on RED APPLE MEDIA News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK.

The NEW YORK POST's PAGE SIX reports that WEINER and SLIWA will host "THE LEFT VS. THE RIGHT" on WABC 2-4p (ET) SATURDAYS. WEINER, who most recently served as CEO of a BROOKLYN-based company since his 2019 release from prison,. told the POST that he is "not going back into public life, I am doing a radio show with a friend of mine.”

