Partnering With Artists

JON BON JOVI, METALLICA, ARIANA GRANDE, NINE INCH NAILS and others are teaming up with FANDIEM, a fundraising platform for nonprofits, to donate special experiences to fans while supporting worthy causes. Fans can choose one of the fundraiser drops featuring favorite artists, festivals, athletes and creators and donate for as little as $10. The higher the donation, the higher a donor's chances are of winning.

Prizes offered includde 90 minute private and virtual cooking experience with ROB THOMAS and his wife MARISOL, an autographed photo from KE$HA, a signed guitar by IMAGINE DRAGONS, a ride with BIG FREEDIA on a MARDI GRAS parade float at JAZZ FEST, a limited-edition signed SOUNDWAVES ART print of AWOLNATION's triple-platinum single "Sail," tickets to METAVERSE for the 2022 BIG GAME BIG GIVE and to meet Host, ROB LOWE virtually, a signed guitar by GREEN DAY, WEEZER and FALL OUT BOY, and a virtual hang session with JASON MRAZ and a signed D'ANGELICO guitar.

Click here to donate.





« see more Net News