March 17th

iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KTCL (CHANNEL 93.3)/DENVER’s “KEGGS & EGGS 2022” event is set for THURSDAY, MARCH 17th, with appearances by MILKY CHANCE, GIRLFRIENDS, and VYNYL.

The annual CHANNEL 93.3 ST. PATRICK’S DAY celebration returns to JACKSON’S DOWNTOWN, with doors opening at 7a (CT).

The last KEGGS & EGGS was in 2019.

