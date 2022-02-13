Alaina (Photo: Grand Ole Opry, photo by Chris Hollo)

MERCURY NASHVILLE artist LAUREN ALAINA became the newest — and, at 27, the youngest — current member of the GRAND OLE OPRY when she was inducted on SATURDAY night (2/12) by friend and fellow OPRY member TRISHA YEARWOOD. ALAINA has been performing at the OPRY regularly since just after her run on AMERICAN IDOL in 2011, She made her 50th appearance there last FALL, and was invited (by YEARWOOD) to join the cast in DECEMBER (NET NEWS 12/20/21).

Just prior to her official induction, ALAINA was warmly welcomed by OPRY member DOLLY PARTON via a video which played for the live audience at NASHVILLE’s OPRY HOUSE, and for those listening on WSM-A/NASHVILLE or SIRIUSXM’s WILLIE’S ROADHOUSE channel, and watching on CIRCLE NETWORK. “You and I have a lot in common,” PARTON told ALAINA. “We both started young, we love Country music and we love the GRAND OLE OPRY … I just want to wish you the best in your whole career.”

Later in the night, GARTH BROOKS made a surprise appearance onstage to play acoustic guitar while his wife, YEARWOOD, and ALAINA performed a duet of “Walkaway Joe.” ALAINA performed four of her own songs that evening as well.

YEARWOOD told ALAINA, “What I have gotten to observe in knowing you for the couple of years I have known you is how genuine you are. I think Country music is in good hands. You are exactly the kind of artist that the OPRY loves, and wants and looks for. Usually when someone gets inducted they say, ‘It’s on behalf of all the members of the GRAND OLD OPRY’ and I’m going to say that, but I also want to say every single person from the house band, to the crew, to who is parking cars, everybody tonight says how deserving you are and it’s about time. So on behalf of myself, all the members of the OPRY, the crew and everyone who is associated with the OPRY, you are now officially a member of the GRAND OLD OPRY, Miss LAUREN ALAINA.”

An emotional ALAINA told the audience, “Ever since I was a little girl I dreamed of this moment. Both of my parents raised me with an appreciation for Country music and all that it is, and all of the people who have come before me. I just want to say I promise to do everything I can to represent Country music. I promise to represent this family well. I have felt like family here as long as I remember. Everyone at the OPRY has always made me feel like family, so for me to finally be officially in is the biggest dream come true of all time. Most little girls dreamed of their wedding; I dreamed of this. God bless you guys and God bless Country music.”

Said OPRY Executive Producer DAN ROGERS, “We’re all thrilled to add an artist of LAUREN’s caliber and a personality we all love to the OPRY’s ranks. Anyone in the audience or tuned in tonight could easily see it’s going to be a great marriage for decades to come.” At a press conference held via ZOOM from the Women of Country Music dressing room, ROGERS pointed out that ALAINA is the sixth consecutive new OPRY inductee to be either a solo female artist or a member of a group that contains female artists, an unprecedented streak for the OPRY.

Wearing a necklace that she also wore when she made her OPRY debut at age 16, and standing in a dressing room filled with flowers, including bouquets sent by fellow OPRY members CARRIE UNDERWOOD and CARLY PEARCE, a frequently tearful ALAINA told ALL ACCESS and other media attending the press conference that the four songs from her own catalog that she chose to sing were ones that “really paved the way for me to get here and changed my life, especially ‘Road Less Traveled.’” She also performed her three hit collaborations, “Getting Over Him,” “One Beer” and “What Ifs.”

