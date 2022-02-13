Happening February 17th

Ahead of next week’s COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS 22) in NASHVILLE, the seminar’s Executive Dir., RJ CURTIS, will participate in a free webinar hosted by BENZTOWN and P1 MEDIA GROUP, titled, “What We Can Learn From AMERICA’s #1 Music Format.” The 40-minute webinar is set for THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17th at 10a (PT)/1p (ET).

BENZTOWN CEO ANDREAS SANNEMANN will host, joined by P! MEDIA GROUP Partner KEN BENSON. CURTIS, a member of the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME, will provide an update on the state of Country music and Country radio programming today, tease highlights of next week’s CRS 22, and answer questions. Radio professionals can register here.

CRS 22 takes place FEBRUARY 23rd-25th at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL.

