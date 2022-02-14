It was quite the homecoming for N.W.A. founder a hip-hop legend DR. DRE, who delivered on his promise to put on one of the great halftime shows in SUPER BOWL history on his hometown INGLEWOOD, CA turf with appearances by SNOOP DOGG, 50 CENT, MARY J. BLIGE, KENDRICK LAMAR and EMINEM, who supposedly defied the NFL edict not to kneel.

Set on a futurist rendition of a COMPTON street, complete with a TAM's BURGERS NO. 21 on WEST ROSECRANS AVENUE nod, constructed in the middle of the SOFI STADIUM field, DR. DRE took the stage with SNOOP DOGG for a scintillating "The Next Episode," a track from the former's "2001" album and a great introduction, followed by the classic (and apt) "California Love." 50 CENT was a surprise guest, literally dropping in upside-down from the ceiling for the DRE-produced "In Da Club," carrying on the evening's theme of honoring the Good Hip-Hop Doctor and BEATS BY DRE entrepreneur.

MARY J. BLIGE came in a virtually stole the show with a medley of the DRE-produced "Family Affair" and the formidable "No More Drama," which deviated from the evening's themes but was nevertheless perhaps the 15-minute halftime show's most compelling moment. It was the perfect way to introduce her latest album, "Good Morning Gorgeous," which was released last FRIDAY.

Hometown hero KENDRICK LAMAR was next with a JANET JACKSON-style troupe of dancers in militaristic black suits for the socially poignant numbers, "M.a.a.D City" and "Alright," offering a pair of powerful statements for BLACK HISTORY MONTH.

It was up to a black-hooded EMINEM to deliver the coup de grace, a searing "Lose Yourself," which offered the "one more shot" chorus to everyone within earshot as much as the football players who would soon re-take the field. DRE and SNOOP finished up the incredible, history set with the appropriate "Still D.R.E." After this norm-busting SUPER BOWL LVI PEPSI HALFTIME, that song title remains truer than ever.

Country singer MICKEY GUYTON performed the National Anthem, while JHENE AIKO sang 'AMERICA the Beautiful" and MARY MARY did the honors on "Lift Every Voice And Sing."

Oh yeah, in the game, the home LOS ANGELES RAMS topped the CINCINNATI BENGALS 23-20.

« see more Net News