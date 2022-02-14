Variety

The other shoe has dropped in TORONTO, where STINGRAY RADIO's move of Hip Hop CFXJ (FLOW 93.5FM) to 98.7 FM, replacing CINA RADIO GROUP R&B CKFG (G98.7), has been followed by a new Adult Hits format on 93.5 FM, dubbed "93.5 TODAY RADIO" and emphasizing conversation between hosts and listeners along with the music.

“We are reflecting what life is like, in TORONTO, at this very moment,” said GM STEVE PARSONS. “The radio station is like a dinner party, with friends sharing laughs and stories. We’re doing what a playlist can’t do and connecting with people through real-life experiences and emotions.”

Morning co-host NIKKI BALCH said, “Being on the radio used to be about being larger-than-life. But 93.5 TODAY RADIO isn’t like that. We’re just a bunch of normal goofy friends hanging out together.”

PD CROSBYT MCWILLIAM added, “We really do play it all. You could hear ED SHEERAN followed by QUEEN, KEITH URBAN, THE WEEKND, GORDON LIGHTFOOT, DOJA CAT. You just don’t know what will come next.”

