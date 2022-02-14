BRELAND

BAD REALM/ATLANTIC RECORDS Country artist BRELAND has been named AMAZON MUSIC's "Next Breakthrough Artist," as part of its emerging artist program.

As a participant in the Breakthrough program, BRELAND will be featured on AMAZON's first-genre focused podcast, COUNTRY HEAT WEEKLY with KELLY SUTTON and AMBER ANDERSON. Additionally, AMAZON MUSIC will support BRELAND with editorial content, global marketing and social media campaigns, increased visibility on playlists and programming, AMAZON original tracks and more.

“It’s an honor to be selected as the next Breakthrough Artist," said BRELAND. "Coming together with AMAZON MUSIC is a natural pairing. We share the same vision for my music, and I know that by working with them, I’ll be able to make even my most ambitious plans a reality. I can’t wait to share what we’re working on with my fans."

AMAZON MUSIC has also unveiled details of its Breakthrough Development Fund, an initiative created to provide independent artists with additional financial support to help them launch their careers. The fund is the newest part of the streamer's Breakthrough program. Each month, one independent artist in the U.S. will receive financial support that they’ll be able to use to cover some of the costs artists face when starting out, such as funding a tour or hiring a publicity or social media team.





