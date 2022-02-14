KAFM Joins VUHAUS GROUP

VUHAUS GROUP announced COMMUNITY RADIO KAFM/GRAND JUNCTION, CO joins as the newest affiliate to the growing public media outlet. The partnership platform allows KAFM to curate a new and local page featuring their unique, community, and engaging music video content on the NPR Live Session’s website.



CYRENE JAGGER, Executive Director of KAFM stated "We are thrilled to be joining so many well-respected radio stations across the country and NPR Music's Live Sessions that support musicians and their craft. It is so inspiring to be able to share their music with people from all over the world. I am very grateful to the incredible people at VUHAUS GROUP for giving us the honor to be in such great company."

The station joins twenty public VAUHAUS GROUP media outlets whose growing network of public radio and television stations and national radio shows share a common mission to support emerging and local artists.

MIKE HENRY, Brand Manager at VUHAUS GROUP said "Under CYRENE JAGGER’S leadership, KAFM is growing their footprint on Colorado's western slope. Bringing KAFM into VUHAUS GROUP will further expand their impact to benefit local, regional, and national musicians by distributing their content on NPR Music's Live Sessions and through other distribution points and collaborations we provide."

