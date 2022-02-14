Music Cycles Updated

Legendary programmer GUY ZAPOLEON has just finished updating his MUSIC CYCLES column, and ALL ACCESS has Part 1 for you this week.

GUY jumps in with both feet, saying right off the bat, “You don't need to be told that we're in the second year of DOLDRUMS of the MUSIC CYCLE, which began in 2020 with COVID, as well as a weaker period of music for Top 40 radio.”

ZAPOLEON shares charts and comparisons, and most importantly, strategies for beating the DOLDRUMS CYCLE, urging programmers (as he’s done before) to “play all of the hits—regardless of genre.” He delivers 3 takeaways that can work for you and your station.

We’ll have Part 2 and the conclusion for you next week--to read Part 1 of this year’s column click here.

