Matt Pinfield: Honored At GRS

A&R WORLDWIDE’s MUSEXPO has announced the return of its fourth edition of the GLOBAL ROCK SUMMIT (GRS) event, bringing together the U.S. and international rock communities including record labels, music publishers, agents, festival promoters, brands, media, digital, distribution, management, radio, showcase talent and more.

The event takes place MARCH 24th–25th, in Burbank, CA, and coincides with MUSEXPO, which is held from MARCH 20th-23rd.

GRS will feature a cross-section of expert panelists spanning a rich segment of the global rock industry. The event will discuss the future of the genre and look at solutions to further bolster and expand business opportunities with some of the most respected minds from the rock music industry's leading labels, publishers, live events, booking agencies, radio platforms, media platforms (print/digital/online) and merchandising companies as well as others with a touch point to “all things rock.”

Speakers ready to rock at this year’s event include former SPOTIFY Head Of Rock ALLISON HAGENDORF, DAVID "BENO" BENVENISTE, GARY SPIVACK, KLOS' MATT PINFIELD and PD KEITH CUNNINGHAM,, ALT 98.7's LISA WORDEN, ROB McDERMOTT, GRS' SAT BISLA and TOMMY NAST, among others.

The GLOBAL ROCK SUMMIT will include the presentation of its first ever “International Rock Icon Of The Year” award during a special VIP AWARDS CEREMONY on THURSDAY, MARCH 24th at the official opening night reception, and pay special tribute to the legendary DJ, multimedia personality and A&R executive MATT PINFIELD.

For further information, click here.

