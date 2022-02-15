March 10th

The STEVEN & ALEXANDRA COHEN FOUNDATION will present the Sixth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert "For God’s Love We Deliver" live from the BEACON THEATRE in NYC on THURSDAY, MARCH 10th. The benefit will be hosted by MARIO CANTONE, KIEFER SUTHERLAND, GINA GERSHON, STEVE SCHIRRIPA and MICHELLE BUTEAU and will support and honor the work of the NEW YORK-based not-for-profit organization.

Artists scheduled to perform will be led by Music Director and Band Leader WILL LEE (THE CBS ORCHESTRA), and will feature KEITH RICHARDS & THE X-PENSIVE WINOS, MAVIS STAPLES, HOZIER, WARREN HAYNES, MELISSA ETHERIDGE, ALLISON RUSSELL, LARKIN POE, TYLER BRYANT, DAVID SHAW (OF THE REVIVALISTS), ANDERS OSBORNE, CELISSE, JIMMY VIVINO, MAGGIE ROSE, CONNOR KENNEDY (OF STEELY DAN) with more to be announced.

This year’s concert event will also celebrate an extraordinary milestone for "God’s Love We Deliver" with the delivery of their 30 millionth meal this spring. The organization, which was founded during the AIDS pandemic in 1985, has been an essential service provider during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, the organization cooked and delivered more than 2.6 million medically tailored meals to nearly 10,000 NEW YORKERS living with and affected by severe illness, and its staff and volunteers continue to work tirelessly to meet the ever-growing demand for its services.

"God’s Love We Deliver" pre-sale tickets go live on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 17th at 10a (ET), and public tickets go live on FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 18th at 10a (ET).

