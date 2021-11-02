JulianOnTheRadio

LOTUS COMMUNICATION's KPLZ (STAR 101.5)/SEATTLE's PM Drive Host JULIANONTHERADIO played CUPID on VALNTINE'S DAY, (2/14), for the city. Love was in the air, so he decided to go throughout WASHINGTON to spread the message of love with 100 red roses for random citizens.

JULIAN said, "I feel like everyone deserves love every day, BUT especially on VALENTINE'S DAY. We bought 100 roses and handed them out, and made people smile and come away with some love. CUPID's done his job! I got so much love back I may just have to rock the outfit every day.

Click here to watch the video.





