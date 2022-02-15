Promotes 10 Executives

CONCORD has announced the promotion of ten staff members from across the company. These promotions occurred across three of the company’s four business areas. KAY ANDERSON was promoted to VP/Marketing, Craft Recordings in LOS ANGELES; CAROLINE BARNARD to SVP, Business & Legal Affairs in NEW YORK; BRIAN BUCHANAN to VP/Income Tracking in NASHVILLE, MARK COPELAND to VP, Rights Optimization in NASHVILLE; ROB DEKKER to VP Marketing, KIDZ BOP in NEW YORK; FRED GILLHAM to Managing Director, Recorded Music, EUROPE & UK in LONDON; BRANDON SCHOTT to VP, Licensing in NASHVILLE; JACKIE TURNER to VP, KIDZ BOP Partnerships in NEW YORK; ROBIN WALTON to VP, Business & Legal Affairs, Theatrical in NEW YORK; and YIMAGE YOUSUF to VP, Repertoire Management in LOS ANGELES.

Concord CEO SCOTT PASCUCCI said, “2021 was yet another transformational year. And CONCORD’s staff worked relentlessly for all of our artists across the globe.”

Concord Pres./BOB VALENTINE added, “The employees who earned these promotions exemplify why CONCORD continues to grow rapidly- a persistent focus on our core values of Championing Artists, Elevating Voices, and Impacting Culture. Congratulations and thank you for everything that you did to earn your promotions.”





