WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) is making what it calls "proactive adjustments" as the Country radio landscape changes, to better serve its artists and radio partners. SVP/Radio KRISTEN WILLIAMS is the lead of these adjustments, and has created a dual-focused approach to securing airplay for the label group's roster.

WMN National Director ANNA CAGE has been promoted to VP/Radio for the company, overseeing its three promotion teams -- WEA, WAR and WMN -- which will each retain respective regional managers. For the WEA team, STEPHANIE HAGERTY is promoted from Regional Mgr. to National Dir./Radio. MICHAEL CHASE will continue to lead the WAR team as National Dir. WILLIAMS and CAGE are seeking applicants qualified for the National Dir./Radio role on the WMN team.

Current VP/Radio TOM MARTENS will shift to the newly-created role of VP/Radio Accounts, and will manage three directors and their relationships with their respective radio chains. Those directors are LOU RAMIREZ, who moves from WMN Regional Mgr. to Dir./Radio Accounts for the company, along with JAMES MARSH and SHARI ROTH, both moving from National Dir. roles to Dir./Radio Accounts.

Each of the promotion teams will now have three rather than four regional managers and a dedicated promotion coordinator. The company is also looking to hire someone in the newly-created role of radio-specific analyst, who will gather and interpret key data to support the team's radio promotion efforts.

“Our new model is simultaneously conducive to curated relationships with individual radio stations and high-level, detailed collaboration with radio chains,” said WILLIAMS. “With an added emphasis on a national approach, the radio department will be able to super-serve radio on all levels while being focused, creative and nimble with the music and new artists we bring to the marketplace.’

“At WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE, we’re a collective group of music lovers who thrive on artistry but recognize the importance [of] supporting our releases with research," said WMN EVP BEN KLINE. "Adding this critical resource to the radio department further emphasizes our commitment to radio by delivering them transparent and effective data.”

“It takes a bold move to impact change, and WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE has always been willing to do things differently,” said WMN Chairman/CEO JOHN ESPOSITO. “We pride ourselves on being early to identify where the industry is going and taking the steps to meet it there. When we saw that Country music was expanding globally, for example, we created touring and international departments. We are now faced with an increasingly centralized radio landscape. Thanks to the expertise, leadership and passion of KRISTEN WILLIAMS, we have designed a targeted approach to meeting the needs of artists and partners at every level.”

