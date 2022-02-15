Wilmington, NC

CUMULUS MEDIA/WILMINGTON, NC recently (2/9-2/10) held a 26-hour radiothon and raised $60,975 for ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL.

The event involved cluster stations AC WGNI (102.7 GNI), Urban WMNX (COAST 97.3), and Country WWQQ (DOUBLE Q 101). Air personalities DAVID BARTLEY (WGNI), BRANDON “BIGG B” HICKMAN AND SANDRA “THE MID-DAY MISS” (WMNX), and ERIC MEDLER (WWQQ) led the efforts.

VP/Market Mgr. ERIC MCCART said, “Many thanks go out to our listeners, sponsors, and our CUMULUS WILMINGTON family for supporting ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL and making our radiothon a success. The generosity of our listeners and sponsors is amazing and will help further ST. JUDE’s mission to defeat childhood."

