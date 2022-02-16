Timure (Photo: Meredith Truax)

ISLAND RECORDS has promoted VP/Marketing SHARON TIMURE to SVP/Marketing. TIMURE, based in NEW YORK, will report to ISLAND GM MIKE ALEXANDER.

TIMURE began her career as an intern at UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP 15 years ago. She has served as VP/Marketing at ISLAND since 2015.

ALEXANDER commented, "SHARON is one of the most dedicated, passionate, and creative marketing strategists in the industry. Respected by artists, managers, as well as the entire staff, Sharon’s prowess in developing artists with a progressive strategy will be a driving force leading ISLAND RECORDS into the future."

TIMURE added, "I’m honored to continue my journey at ISLAND RECORDS as part of an amazing team driven by many female department heads. ISLAND is an iconic label with unmatched artists and staff, that has been my home since the start of my career. Thank you IMRAN (MAJID), JUSTIN (ESHAK) (ISLAND Co-CEOs), and MIKE (ALEXANDER) for this incredible opportunity to join the senior executive team launching the next era of ISLAND RECORDS."

« see more Net News