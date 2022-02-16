Alaina

MERCURY RECORDS NASHVILLE artist LAUREN ALAINA will be hosting the official 57th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS radio special, celebrating this year's nominees. ALAINA will host two hours of programming that, as previously reported (NET NEWS 2/9), will have 12 minutes per hour for spots. The window to air the inventory-free special is FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25th through SUNDAY, MARCH 6th.

The 2022 ACM AWARDS will take place on MONDAY, MARCH 7th in LAS VEGAS, starting at 8p (ET) (NET NEWS 2/7). The two-hour show will stream live exclusively on PRIME VIDEO with no commercial interruptions.

To sign up to carry the radio special, email CHRISTA WILLIAMS here, or call (615) 330-6194 for more details.

