Fundraiser 2/15-16

During its annual CROSSOVER CUPS MISSION fundraiser WONDERFUL NEWS RADIO, INC. Contemporary Christian WNFR (90.7 HOPE FM)/POER HURON, MI listeners gave just over $34,000 to help rescue 415 children from human trafficking in the DOMINICAN REPUBLIC. Donations from listeners have added to existing and have built new community centers that provide education, food, sports, activities, and share JESUS, all in a safe place, off the streets and out of the hands of traffickers. Training in the mission’s sewing center and bakery also teach trades that provide much needed long-term income.



JACK EASON, Executive Director of CROSSOVER CUPS MISSION said, “What a tremendous blessing. I am humbled by the many years we have partnered and for the impact of the station is having in the DOMINICAN as well as in the BLUE WATER (listening) area.”



Station Manager, BRIAN SMITH shared, “Once again, I’m blown away by the generosity of our listeners, humbled to be a part of this mission and extremely proud of our team and their hearts for what God is doing in the DOMINICAN REPUBLIC.”



HOPE FM has partnered with CROSSOVER CUPS MISSION for the last 8 years and has been able to see the impact of the mission firsthand with station staff making the trip to the DOMINICAN REPUBLIC to serve alongside the missionaries there.





Hope FM Team Visiting Dominican in 2021

