Sedgwick & Weston

Contemporary Christian network WAYFM has hired two seasoned managers to lead its stations in DENVER, COLORADO SPRINGS, WICHITA, and five other markets in the region. ROBYN SEDGWICK will serve as GM in COLORADO and KANSAS and MIKE WESTON will serve as Station Manager in DENVER.

SEDGWICK is currently GM of Classical KCME-FM and JAZZ K228EM/COLORADO SPRINGS, where she has served the last 8 years. Prior to that, she was GM of Contemporary Christian KTLF (THE LIGHT) and THE LEGACY network, also in COLORADO SPRINGS.

WESTON will report to SEDGWICK in his role and also be responsible for operational oversight of the eight stations in the region. WESTON was last with THE JOURNEY, a network of Christian stations based in LYNCHBURG, VA, where he served as GM. Prior to that, he was in programming with Contemporary Christian WHMK/COLUMBIA, SC for 13 years.

SEDGWICK and WESTON will both begin MARCH 1st. They fill roles that were occupied by longtime WAY MEDIA regional manager ZACH COCHRAN, who departed in DECEMBER to become CEO of THE FAMILY RADIO NETWORK in WISCONSIN.





