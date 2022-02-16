Into Podcasting

SUPERADIO, LLC has launched a podcast division, entering a partnership with KEN JOHNSON's MEAN OLE LION MEDIA that includes the latter company's roster of 14 shows geared towards Black audiences, including "OH THAT'S DEEP BLACK WOMEN CONVERSATIONS," "THE CONVERSATIONS WITH DR. IAN SMITH," and "THE OVERLOOKED."

JOHNSON said that the partnership “is the result of mutual admiration and respect for SUPERADIO. Their passion for content is completely in line with MEAN OLE LION MEDIA. The company's standing in Urban radio and their existing content targeting African Americans is an excellent complement to our efforts in the podcast arena.”.

SUPERADIO Pres. ERIC FAISON added that his company is "excited to partner with KEN JOHNSON, MEAN OLE LION MEDIA and their lineup of real and relatable podcast content. We're looking forward to showcasing this roster of Black and Brown voices and helping to grow the audience for these compelling shows."

