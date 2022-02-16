More Listening, More Engagement

EDISON RESEARCH and AD RESULTS MEDIA have released data from the third "Super Listeners" study of heavy podcast users.

The study, performed in NOVEMBER 2021, showed the "super listeners" spending more time each week with podcasts (an average of 11.2 hours per week, up from 10.5 hours last year and 9.8 hours the year before); 51% saying they pay more attention to ads on podcasts than on other media,, up from 48% in the previous year; 53% voicing a more positive opinion of a company if it advertises on a podcast to which they listen on a regular basis, up from 49% in the previous year; 50% agreeing that podcast ads are the best way to reach them; 56% saying hearing an ad on a podcast rather than other media makes them more likely to buy that product; and they notice, and don't like, the increase in ads and length of ad breaks in podcasts. In addition, 55% say they listen through YOUTUBE and 20% said that they use YOUTUBE to listen most often, behind only SPOTIFY at 23%.

EDISON SVP TOM WEBSTER said, “It’s clear that podcasting’s most active consumers are both difficult to reach through traditional means of advertising, and also extremely receptive to the right message, in the right context, in their favorite podcasts. The podcast industry has an incredible opportunity to be a trusted means of access to an extremely valuable subset of consumers.”

AD RESULTS MEDIA CEO MARSHALL WILLIAMS added, “It seems that for the next generation of audio listener, podcasting has shown to be the medium of choice for spoken word content. Not only are people discovering podcasting at scale and through a number of various channels, the ‘super listener’ is choosing podcasting as one of their primary sources for content. Couple that with the level of trust and response that podcast advertising yields and you have the audio and audio advertising channel for the next era.”

