Jason Squires & David Kane

ONE PUTT BROADCASTING/FRESNO ups JASON SQUIRES (a.k.a. HAMMER) to Dir./Programming for all four FM brands. In this new position, SQUIRES adds Classic Rock KJFX (95.7 THE FOX). He was previously overseeing programming of Alternative KFRR (NEW ROCK 104.1), Top 40 KWDO (99.3 NOW FM), and Classic Hits KJWL (K-JEWEL 105.5). SQUIRES joined KFRR 22 years ago.

In addition, DAVID KANE adds APD duties for all four ONE PUTT FM Brands. KANE joined ONE PUTT in OCTOBER 2021 and will continue in afternoons/PSA Director at 99.3 NOW FM.

SQUIRES said, "I needed more radio in my life apparently. In all seriousness, these brands are all great and more importantly, our local broadcasting company is great and really excited to guide them all to continued success in 2022.”

“It’s great to be back in the building working with a fantastic group of people and old friends," added KANE. "With all brands locally programmed plus add the fact there are live DJ’s in the studio, it’s going to be a lot of fun. Born and raised here, I look forward to continuing to cement ONE PUTT BROADCASTING into the FRESNO community. Special thanks to JASON and JOHN and KATIE OSTLUND.”

