Cavanaugh

AUDACY Sports KRLD-F (105.3 THE FAN)/DALLAS afternoon "GBAG NATION" co-host JEFF CAVANAUGH announced WEDNESDAY (2/16) that he is leaving the show and station and will start his own show via YOUTUBE.

In a tweet posted late WEDNESDAY, CAVANAUGH, at THE FAN since 2010 and a co-host of "GBAG NATION" with GAVIN DAWSON, BRYAN BROADDUS, and LUCIOUS ALEXANDER, wrote, "Why am I leaving? I'm following my energy. I just don't have the same love of doing the show every day that I once did and I want to find that again. The thing that energizes me now is trying to build something by myself. So I'm going to try it. I want to be happy, and I've been struggling with that at work lately." He said he plans to do a live weekday show 7-8p (CT) at youtube.com/JeffCavanaugh.

Major work/life announcement from me to you. pic.twitter.com/bb3nOvvDLJ — Jeff Cavanaugh (@JC1053) February 16, 2022





« see more Net News