Greg Suess

GREGORY SUESS has joined BRADLEY ARANT BOULT CUMMING LLP as a senior advisor to the firm’s Entertainment & Media and Corporate & Securities practice groups in BIRMINGHAM, AL..

Commented BRADLEY Chairman Of The Board and Managing Partner JONATHAN M SKEETERS, “GREG’s unique background at the crossroads of corporate, tech, media and entertainment law allows him to provide strategic counsel to key executives and talent across a variety of industries. We’re pleased to welcome him to the firm and know that his experience providing strategic services to industry and market leaders will be an asset to our team and our clients.”

Added SUESS, "BRADLEY has a sterling reputation for excellence and serves an elite client base. I’m pleased to become a senior advisor to the firm and work alongside the entertainment, media, and corporate teams to strengthen and expand these practices.”

Prior to joining, SUESS was a partner at GLASER WEIL, a L.A.-based, full-service law firm for more than 24 years.

SUESS will continue as a founding partner of ACTIVIST ARTISTS MANAGEMENT, a full-service music and talent management firm with offices in L.A., NEW YORK, NASHVILLE and ATLANTA. He established and leads the firm's Family Office & Corporate Division, which advises families and emerging businesses at the cross-section of media, entertainment, and technology.

SUESS graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA and earned his J.D. and M.B.A. from PEPPERDINE’s SCHOOL OF LAW and GRAZIADIO SCHOOL OF BUSINESS, graduating in three years with honors while working for MICHAEL MILKIN..

He recently relocated from LOS ANGELES to MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL, with his wife, MICHELLE, and their two children, AVERY and WYATT. Ms. SUESS is an ALABAMA native, an alumna of the UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA, and a strategic communications executive.

