Congratulations to our friends GARY LEFKOWITH and MIKE ROGERS - aka the music production duo LE SONIC.

The two veteran producers and songwriters have had extensive careers. ROGERS has been 'behind the boards' for artists including ERASURE and SINEAD O'CONNOR to DEEE-LITE (he produced their smash, "Groove Is In The Heart"). LEFKOWITH, a recent finalist in the USA SONG WRITING CONTEST, is also a veteran radio promoter, who has secured airplay for a wide range of artists, including MICK JAGGER, DONNA SUMMER, FLEETWOOD MAC, ACE OF BASE, PRINCE and LEANN RIMES.

This week, LE SONIC hit a trifecta, reaching #1 on the Smooth Jazz charts in MEDIABASE, BILLBOARD and the SMOOTH JAZZ NETWORK with the song "Any Moment" featuring guitarist ROBERT LEE BALDERRAMA. While a wonderful accomplishment for LEFKOWITH and ROGERS, the win is even more satisfying for BALDERRAMA, as it closes a 56-year gap between #1's for the artist, who co-wrote the Garage Rock classic "96 Tears", recorded by ? AND THE MYSTERIANS - a number one song in 1966.





LEFKOWITH (left) AND ROGERS Special guest musicians on "Any Moment" include DENNIS COLLINS, JIM HYNES and FRANK RODRIGUEZ. Congratulations to all!





