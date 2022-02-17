Ready To Celebrate

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WOR-A)/NEW YORK will celebrate its 100th anniversary on FEBRUARY 22nd.

Morning hosts LEN BERMAN and MICHAEL RIEDEL will kick off the tribute with interviews of past WOR hosts, and will air archival audio. On FEBRUARY 23rd, the EMPIRE STATE BUILDING will light up in the colors of WOR's logo.

iHEARTMEDIA Multiplatform Group-NEW YORK Pres. BERNIE WEISS said, "For over 100 years, 710 WOR continues to remain one of the most trusted NEW YORK media brands and has kept generations of listeners informed with the latest stories and breaking news."

PD TOM CUDDY added, "A station broadcasting for over a century is truly incredible. 710 WOR has a strong connection with the communities we serve, and as the media landscape continues to evolve, it’s exciting to see our reach has continued to grow as WOR listeners adopt streaming on smart devices and the iHEARTRADIO app."

