Teaming Up

iHEARTMEDIA will be utilizing VERITONE's synthetic voice technology to create and monetize verified synthetic voices that can be transformed into different languages, dialects, accents and more. iHEARTMEDIA will use VERITONE's AI platform to make more shows across its iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK available in multiple languages. First up will be translating iHEART's marquee podcasts for Spanish-speaking audiences.

iHEARTMEDIA DIGITAL AUDIO GROUP CEO CONAL BYRNE commented, "With the hyper-growth of our podcast network over the past decade, we are always looking for what is new and next in the medium, too – and VERITONE’s synthetic voice solution is a great example of that. Being able to easily offer our podcasts in other languages, in the talents’ unique style, will be an awesome and innovative way to grow market share in the global marketplace."

You can get more information on VERITONE’s synthetic voice solution here.

