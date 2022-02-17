Shannon and Summers

Former CUMULUS MEDIA Country WGKX (KIX 106)/MEMPHIS morning hosts DUANE SHANNON and ABBY SUMMERS, are on the lookout for their next opportunity. Following their departure from the station last week, the married pair is available to hit the ground running as soon as possible, with no preference of market location, size or budget.

Reach out to SHANNON and SUMMERS here. SHANNON was the longtime PD at the station as well until stepping back from that role to focus on mornings in 2020 (NET NEWS 7/30/20).

WGKX has yet to replace the two in mornings, and is searching for an energetic personality with a team player attitude. As the job description reads, "We can teach you about the Country format so don’t let that stop you ... but we can’t teach funny." To review job requirements and apply, click here.

