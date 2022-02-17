(Top L-R) Jason Weems, Monique Samuels, Todd B, (Bot.) D. Carter, Guy Lambert

AUDACY Urban WPGC (95.5 THE DNA OF THE DMV)/WASHINGTON, DC will launch a new morning show on TUESDAY FEB. 22nd.

“THE GOOD MORNING SHOW” will feature long-time PGC personality TODD B, multimedia talent MONIQUE SAMUELS, comedian JASON WEEMS, Exec. Producer-Ent. Reporter D. CARTER, and WPGC News Dir. GUY LAMBERT.

SVP/Market Mgr. IVY SAVOY-SMITH said, "We are excited about the launch of THE GOOD MORNING SHOW on WPGC. This eclectic group of individuals is sure to keep the DMV engaged and entertained in the mornings.”

TODD B added, “I am more than proud and excited to be the new morning show host at WPGC, a station that I have called ‘home’ for the bulk of my radio career. I am equally thrilled to be working with some ingenious and inspired co-hosts who are, first and foremost, great people.”

SAMUELS commented, “Humbled is an understatement. I am so honored to be joining the new morning show as a co-host on this legendary radio station. Truly the DNA of the DMV. I have been a huge fan since I moved here in 2003. All of my years of hosting and podcasting on my platforms have been for this moment. Who knew co-hosting as a guest with TODD B back in DECEMBER 2021 would turn into this incredible opportunity? Get ready for a team that will have you grinning from ear to ear with real talk, relatable conversation and hilarious energy.”

WEEMS said, “I’m a B-MORE boy and a product of the DMV, so joining the ranks of WPGC’s airwaves as a co-host of the new morning show is unreal to me. We’ve assembled something really special, and I can’t wait to make people damn near hit guard rails laughing on their morning commutes.”

TODD B. is a radio veteran with over 25 years of experience on the air, mostly with WPGC. SAMUELS is a cast member on the OWN NETWORK’s “LOVE & MARRIAGE, DC" and a former regular on BRAVO’s reality TV series “THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC."

WEEMS is a stand-up comedian, radio host and actor. His credits include NBC’s “LAST COMIC STANDING,” FOX, THE APOLLO, a finalist at the HBO-sponsored AMERICAN BLACK FILM FESTIVAL Comedy Competition in MIAMI, and the comedy special “JASON WEEMS: UNKNOWN” released on AMAZON PRIME VIDEO in 2020.

